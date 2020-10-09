PM Modi extends greetings to officers on Indian Foreign Service Day

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): On the occasion of the IFS Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to all the Indian Foreign Service officers, stating that their work towards serving the nation and furthering national interests globally are commendable.



The Prime Minister also lauded the officers for their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other COVID-related help to the citizens.

"On IFS day, greetings to all #IndianForeignService officers. Their work towards #ServingTheNation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other COVID related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The IFS Day is celebrated on 9 October every year since 2011 to commemorate the day the Indian Cabinet created the IFS. (ANI)

