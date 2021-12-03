PM Modi extends greetings to people of Goa on Feast of St. Francis Xavier

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa on the day of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier. May this occasion further the spirit of harmony and brotherhood in our society," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The festival is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of St. Francis Xavier.

It is one of the most important festivals for the Goans.

The festival is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm every year on December 3. (ANI)