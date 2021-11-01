PM Modi extends greetings to people of Kerala on state's formation day

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Kerala on state's formation day and wished them success in various endeavours.

"Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours," tweeted the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also greeted the people of Kerala across the world and said, "My heartiest Keralappiravi wishes to Keralites all over the world. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved State, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam."

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956, by integrating Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. (ANI)