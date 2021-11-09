PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day.

PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over the last five years adding that "this decade is going to belong to Uttarakhand".

"My warm greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Devbhoomi on the foundation day of Uttarakhand. With the progress made by the state in the last five years, I am sure that this entire decade is going to belong to Uttarakhand," read PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"The development work that has been done in Uttarakhand is proof that now both the water of the mountain and the youth are being used here. I wish that this state, which is situated in the lap of nature, should continue on the path of development," said the Prime Minister in another tweet.

Carved out of Northern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India. Largely a hilly state, it has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in North and Nepal in the East. (ANI)