PM Modi extends greetings to people on Chhath festival

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath festival on Friday.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of the country on Chhath which is the mega festival of worshipping the Sun. May 'Chhathi Maiyya' brings happiness, prosperity and vitality of the Sun God to everyone."

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, calling on the citizens to take a resolve to preserve the environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19.



"Greetings to fellow citizens on Chhath Puja. May 'Chhath Maiyya' bless all citizens with good health and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, let's resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be on the fourth day after Diwali.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath. (ANI)

