PM Modi extends Holi greetings in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes for the upcoming festivals of Holi, Gudi Padva, Navaratri and Ram Navami, in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio address on Sunday.

"Recently Mahashivaratri was celebrated throughout the country. On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, may you continue to be blessed by Bhole Baba (Lord Shiva). May Lord Shiva fulfill all your wishes. May you be energetic, healthy & continue to do your duties unto the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Along with Mahashivaratri, now splendour of spring will keep blooming day by day. In the coming days, we will celebrate Holi, Gudi Padva. Navaratri is also associated with spring. Ram Navami will also be celebrated. Please accept my greetings in advance," he added.

This edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' marked Modi's 62nd radio address to the nation. (ANI)