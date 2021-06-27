PM Modi extends wishes to newly-inducted ministers in Puducherry cabinet

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Hours after the expansion of Puducherry's cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the newly-inducted ministers and hoped the new team works with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Puducherry.

"Best wishes to all those who took oath as Ministers in Puducherry today. May this team work with determination and fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Puducherry," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into the cabinet. (ANI)