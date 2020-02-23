PM Modi extends wishes to students for their annual exams

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat,' radio address on Sunday extended wishes to students who will be appearing for their annual examinations over the next few weeks.

"I think students will be busy with their exams until next Mann Ki Baat. My heartiest wishes to those who are busy, and those who are carefree," said Prime Minister Modi.

"We will meet again in next Mann Ki Baat with lots of new topics. Namaskaar," he added.

PM Modi narrated several inspirational stories from Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and gave examples as to how people did not give up when faced with adverse circumstances.

He also informed that people will now be able to witness the rocket launches at Sriharikota since a gallery has been created there with a seating capacity of 10,000.

This edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' marked Modi's 62nd radio address to the nation. (ANI)