PM Modi freed people of Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370, no govt can restore it: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed the people of Jammu and Kashmir from Article 370 and 35A, which grants special autonomous status to the erstwhile State, adding that no government can restore them in the Union Territory.

On the 75th anniversary of Panchjanya, a weekly magazine published by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thakur extended best wishes and talked about the role of journalism in building the country.

On the success of Articles 370 and 35A, the Union Minister said that when Narendra Modi came to power, he freed the people of Jammu and Kashmir from 370 and 35A forever.

"Even if someone else comes back to power, he will not be able to implement Articles 370 and 35A back in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, when we started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, every house in Jammu and Kashmir hoisted the national flag and even Tiranga was hoisted at Lal Chowk," he said.

Recalling the struggle behind this success, he said, "That time was 2011 when our bones were broken. Harsh Sangvi, who is Home Minister for Gujarat today, and Pradeep Vaghela, General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat, you should have seen the condition of everyone's body at that time. I was put in Kathua jail. Arun Jaitley ji, and Sushma Swaraj were arrested and locked up."

Remembering the words of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, Thakur said that the late leader had become very emotional when Article 370 and 35A were abolished and had said that never thought that they will be removed by any government but Narendra Modi did it.

"When Articles 370 and 35A were abolished, we went to Amit Shah's room in Parliament and Sushma ji called. Sushma ji became very emotional that we fought such a long battle in our life and said that she had never thought that 370 and 35 A would ever end and Narendra Modi ji showed it," he added.

He said that after the removal of Triple Talaq and Article 370, India's achieved new heights under the leadership of PM Modi.

Thakur also discussed the role of today's youth and the opportunities given by the government to the youth.



The Union Minister said that the government has launched various schemes and programmes for youth likes Startup India and Digital India.

He further said that the country is also moving forward on the world stage in sports.

"The government is working to advance the youth through various mediums so that the pace of development in the country continues to accelerate. Today youth are getting opportunities under the leadership of PM Modi the role of youth has changed while earlier youth had to struggle," said Thakur.

He said that today the role of youth is different.

"We have to create awareness among people about Startup India and Digital India. We have to bring people in a positive role in nation-building. Today the role of youth has changed," he said.

The Union Minister said further said the people should give emphasis on cleanliness and other campaigns and move forward to become a drug-free and corruption-free India.

Talking about fake news, Thakur said that it is important to check the veracity of the news which is being spread online.

"It becomes necessary to verify the truth behind the information online and on social media. When television came, it was thought what would happen with the newspapers, now there are various platforms after YouTube," he said.

He further said that the government is taking strict action against those who are spreading fake news and propaganda in India.

"Some people work to run wrong and fake news. There are YouTube channels which are not running according to the rules and we have taken strict action against them. Those who think of breaking India and due to which India is harmed, according to the rules, strict action has been taken against them and will be done in future as well. But there are also some international newspapers and magazines which run under propaganda, now their credibility has also changed with time," the union Minister added. (ANI)

