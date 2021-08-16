PM Modi fulfils promise, has ice-cream with PV Sindhu

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday fulfilled his promise and had ice cream with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence today.



Back in July when the PM had a video interaction with many Tokyo-bound Indian athletes, he had spoken about how Sindhu was barred from having ice cream before the Rio Olympics and if she was doing the same this time around.

"Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.

During the interaction, Sindhu said, "Since I am preparing for the Olympics, I have to do some sort of diet control. So I don't eat ice cream so much, only once in a while."

After which, PM Modi promised that he would have ice cream with her after the competition concluded.

"PM encouraged her and told Sindhu that we will eat ice-cream together after returning from Tokyo. Now, she will eat ice-cream with PM," PV Ramana, Sindhu's father had told ANI after the badminton player won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.



Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Indian Men's hockey team were also present.



PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)