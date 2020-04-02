PM Modi, German Chancellor discuss COVID 19 situation, inadequate availability of medicines

New Delhi [India] April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in which the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of international collaboration to fight the health crisis.

A PMO release said that the two leaders discussed the situation in their respective countries relating to COVID 19 and shared views on inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment required during the pandemic. They agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in this regard.

The German Chancellor agreed with Prime Minister that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole.



The Prime Minister informed the German leader about recent Indian initiatives to disseminate simple yoga exercises and immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic remedies for people of the world.

The Chancellor agreed that such practices could be very beneficial for enhancing psychological and physical health, especially under the present lockdown conditions. (ANI)

