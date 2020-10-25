PM Modi greets countrymen on Mahanavami

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, festivities across the country have been muted. (ANI)