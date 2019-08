PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account.

The prime minister will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, following which he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.30 am today.

In his sixth consecutive address to the nation, Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India'.

In another tweet, the prime minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," he tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival of Hindu religion which strengthens the bond of a brother and sister.

(ANI)