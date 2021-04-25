PM Modi greets nation on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and prayed for the success of efforts made against COVID-19.

"The life of Lord Mahavir gives us the message of peace and self-control. A time when the nation is fighting a battle against COVID-19, I pray to Lord Mahavir to keep everyone healthy and bless our efforts with success," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too greeted the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and urged people to follow his teachings and pledge to defeat COVID-19 through collective discipline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended their wishes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir.

The festival is marked with prayers and fasting. (ANI)