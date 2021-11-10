PM Modi greets nation on occasion of Chhath puja

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath puja.

"Many best wishes to all of you on Chhath, the festival of sun worship. May Chhath Goddess bless everyone with good health and happiness," read PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja and wished the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This festival is an occasion to acknowledge our dependence on nature, especially the sun and water. I wish that along with making our cultural heritage strong, this festival should also strengthen our efforts to protect the environment," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival starts with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021.

From worshipping the sun to making satwik food including kheer with gud, thekua and arwa chawal, and hopping from one stall to another in melas, people celebrate Chhath puja in their own special ways. (ANI)