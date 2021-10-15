PM Modi greets nation on Vijaya Dashami

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami today.

He will deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the Defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said in a statement.

The seven new Defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country. (ANI)