PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on their statehood day

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day.

"Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister prayed for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram.



"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda also greeted the people of both states on their statehood day.

"My best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi and CM @PemaKhanduBJP the state is witnessing continuous progress. May the state continue to scale new heights and progress," he tweeted.

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and is known for its rich culture. Their commitment to contributing to India's growth is praiseworthy. I pray for the continued development of the state," he said in another tweet.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. (ANI)

