New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.
"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Janmashtami this year will be celebrated amid norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami
ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:53 IST
