PM Modi greets people on Navratras

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Navratri soon after arrival his arrival from the US and said that festival to worship Goddess Durga will be observed in all parts of the country.

"From tomorrow Navratri festival will begin. The festival of worshipping Shakti is beginning in all parts of the country. The festival of Durga Puja is beginning. I extend my good wishes to Indians on the occasion," Modi said.

He was speaking to an enthusiastic gathering of BJP workers and supporters who had come to the Palam technical airport to greet him over his successful US visit.

During Navratri, Prime Minister Modi observes nine-day fast, a practice that he has been following for the past many years.

In2012, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned in a blog that he has been fasting during Navratri for 35 years. (ANI)