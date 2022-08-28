PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes to the entire nation and particularly to the Sikh community.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate," Modi tweeted



The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib.

A 'Nagar Kirtan' or a religious procession has been organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudawara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.

In this Nagar Kirtan ceremony, the holy Guru Granth Sahib will be taken taking on a buggy and a Sikh Marshal art team and a school army band will be performing. (ANI)

