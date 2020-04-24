PM Modi greets people on Ramzan

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greeting to the people on the occasion of Ramzan.

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," PM Modi tweeted.

Ramzan, the holy Islamic month of fasting and prayers, is being observed from today at some places. The start of Ramzan is decided as per the moon sighting. (ANI)