PM Modi greets people on Uttarayan

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Uttarayan also known as Bhogi, said a press release from Prime Minister's Office.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on Uttarayan. May there be an abundance of joy in our lives."

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being."

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival Uttarayan is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, Maghi Uttarayan. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

In the Southern state of India on the first day of the four days of Pongal, the festival is observed as Bhogi.



In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.

The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colorful kites. The festival has begun!

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables.

The festivals of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, and Uttarayan mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of a good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve the environment.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

