PM Modi greets 'remarkable' former President Pranab Mukherjee on birthday

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished former president Pranab Mukherjee on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to our remarkable former President and statesman, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served India with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the spectrum for his intellect, wit and razor-sharp memory. Praying for his long life," Modi tweeted.

Born on December 11, 1935, Mukherjee served as President of India between 2012 and 2017. (ANI)

