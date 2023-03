New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the Sikh community around the world on the commencement of Nanakshahi Sammat 555.



In a tweet, PM Modi said, "As Nanakshahi Sammat 555 commences, greetings to the Sikh community around the world. May the coming year be filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity." (ANI)