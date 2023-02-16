PM Modi guides players on closing ceremony of Gorakhpur's Khel Mahakumbh

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is a novel approach and will serve as the foundation for the grand edifice of the future that will lead the country to become a sports power.

In a video message at the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh held at the regional playground in Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister said, "To make India a sports power, new paths and new arrangements will have to be made." The PM said that it is necessary to organise competitions continuously at the local level to nurture sports talents.

He also said that the government has included several provisions in the budget to promote sports and athletes.

"The Sports Ministry's budget has been tripled since 2014. Many modern stadiums are being constructed. The players are receiving financial assistance. We must approach sports with a comprehensive perspective. With schemes like 'TOPS' (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), emphasis is being given to the training of the players. Along with Khelo India, campaigns such as Fit India and Yoga are gaining traction," he added.

PM Modi stated that during adolescence, every teenager attempts to increase their height. "This demonstrates that everyone wishes to be fit. Sports were once held at our traditional fairs. Different types of games were also played in the 'akharas'. But later sports was neglected", he remarked.

He said that there is a lot of hidden and latent potential in the players of our country, which are eager to come out. The Sansad Khel Mahakumbh plays a significant role in giving a platform to this potential. The fact that hundreds of BJP MPs are organising the Khel Mahakumbh makes me happy. As a result, a large number of sporting talents are getting a chance. Some of these athletes will compete at the state and national levels. Later on, they will win medals for the country in competitions like the Olympics.

PM Modi further told the players, "there are thousands of youth among you who have come from a small village or a small town. This shows how sports competitions are becoming a new platform to give new opportunities to young players. You people who watch all kinds of talent hunt programs on TV, you also find that there are many children from small towns."



Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sports development and encouragement, he said, "he is happy to know that sports facilities are being developed on a large scale in Uttar Pradesh."

"Regional Stadium is an example of this whereas Mini stadium is also being constructed in Chaurichaura," he added.

Along with paying respect to the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath ji, the Prime Minister extended best wishes to all the players in the sports competition.

He said, "all of you have worked very hard. Some players must have won in this competition, while others have lost. Be it the playground or the field of life, there is always victory and defeat. If the players have reached this far then they are not defeated. They have learned a lot and gained knowledge and experience to win. This is the biggest capital. This sporting spirit will pave the way for future success."

In the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, PM Modi said that along with sports like wrestling, kabaddi, and hockey, artists of painting, folk songs, folk dance and tabla flute etc. have also participated in this competition. This is a very beautiful, commendable and inspiring initiative.

"The moral responsibility of promoting our Indian folk genres is also on all of us. Earlier, when the Khel Mahakumbh was held in Gorakhpur, about 16,000 to 20,000 players participated in it. This time the number of participants has increased to about 24,000 to 25,000," he added.

PM Modi also urged the players to eat millet. He said that millets are essential for good nutrition.

The Prime Minister while addressing the youth, said, "all of you must participate in these campaigns. You must take charge of the country's mission. Today, the way Indian players are winning medals from the Olympics to other big tournaments, only young players like you will take this legacy forward. He also stated that he has complete faith in the youth and athletes." (ANI)

