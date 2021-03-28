PM Modi hails Assam man on mission to document Karbi language

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of Sikari Tissau, a resident of Assam who is on a life-long mission to document the Karbi language.

"Tisso of Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been documenting Karbi language for 20 years. Language is now disappearing from the mainstream, so he decided to protect the identity of theirs. Today his efforts have resulted in the documentation of information about the language," the Prime Minister said.



"Once upon a time, in another era, 'Karbi', the language of 'Karbi tribal' brothers and sisters...is now disappearing from the mainstream. Tissau decided that he would protect the identity of theirs. He has also received accolades at many places for his efforts, and has also received awards," PM Modi added.

Karbi is a Tibeto-Burman language, spoken by the Karbi tribe in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Burma and Bangladesh.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

