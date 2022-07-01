PM Modi hails chartered accountants for important role in Indian economy on national CA Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed their role in the economy of the country and hoped that will keep working hard in furthering its growth.

"A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy," PM Modi tweeted.

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949.



The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country.

PM Modi also wished doctors on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," PM Modi tweeted.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in the memory of Dr BC Roy, who also served as the chief minister of West Bengal.

Last year addressing an event organized by Indian Medical Association on National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the doctors on behalf of 130 crore Indians for their services during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic. Acknowledging the doctor's contribution, the Prime Minister recalled their heroic efforts during the pandemic and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity. (ANI)

