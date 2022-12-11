PM Modi hails heroes of Assam Movement on Swahid Diwas

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the heroic courage of all those who took part in the Assam Movement on 'Swahid Diwas'.

"The Assam Movement has a special place in our history. Today, on Swahid Diwas, I recall the heroic courage of all those who took part in this movement. We will never forget their contribution to preserve Assam's unique culture," Tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid glowing tributes to the heroes who laid down their lives in the Assam Movement, at an event in Goa to mark Swahid Diwas, the martyrdom day of Khargeswar Talukdar in 1979, the first martyr of the Assam Movement.

The Union Minister is on a three-day visit to the coastal state. The Assam Society of Goa organised the programme held at Francisco Luis Gomes Garden in Panjim. It was attended by members of the Assamese community and a host of dignitaries and locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal reminisced about the valour of the martyrs of the six-year-long Assam Movement from 1979-1985.



"Today, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, I salute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Assam. The people of Assam took part in the six-year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 martyrs gave their ultimate sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India," he said.

"These great martyrs have written an unforgettable history of unparalleled patriotism and courage The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation and its impact was far-reaching. The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever," the minister said.

Sonowal further said the national responsibility to keep language, culture, heritage and tradition alive needs to be fulfilled.

"We have to continue to work with honesty, dedication and determination to keep alive the noble ideals of the brave martyrs. We have to fulfil our national responsibility to keep our language, culture, heritage and tradition alive," said Sonowal.

"I urge the people of Assam as well as the people from different parts of the country to take the lead in building a strong India inspired by the nationalistic spirit of this movement and render dedicated service to our motherland," he added. (ANI)

