PM Modi hails 'Svamitva Yojana', says over 3 lakh got property cards

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that under the Svamitva Yojana around three lakh villagers have received property cards that would enable them to access loans.

The Prime Minister addressed the 'Grih Pravesha' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday through video conference.

"Through Svamitva Yojana, legal property documents are being created in villages and around three lakh villagers have got their property cards. This will also help them in getting loans," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that it is the Centre government's constant endeavour to bring stability and accessibility to schemes for benefit of the beneficiaries.

"We are working on maximising the delivery of schemes to ensure they reach the deserving individuals and families," he said.

"Besides the free vaccination drive to free ration, Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojna has been extended for another six months to ensure that poverty-stricken families can continue to get food ration," he added.

PM Modi further informed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre spent Rs 2.6 lakh crore to provide free ration.

In the next six months, Rs 80,000 crore would be additionally spent, he added.

"We are encouraging agriculture and animal husbandry to use modern technology like drones, also ancient systems like natural farming," the Prime Minister said.

Encouraging water conservation, PM Modi said that we should set a target to create 75 "Amrit Sarovar" to celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

"We should take a pledge to build '75 Amrit Sarovar' with the help of the MNREGA scheme under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' for the benefit of women, youth, ecosystem and nature. These lakes will be a huge gift by humanity to our coming generations," he said. (ANI)