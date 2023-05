"PM Modi has ensured inclusive growth of Dalits, minorities in last nine years": New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Appreciating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha credited the government for taking several steps for the welfare and development of Dalits and backward communities and making them equal partners in the inclusive development of India.

These remarks were made during the Equality Day celebration at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple in Auckland, New Zealand which was organized by the NID Foundation and Ambedkar Sports and Cultural Club, Auckland to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha said in a release.

Addressing the event, President Ram Singh Chonkria said that the nine years of PM Modi's leadership have marked the new dawn for the growth and development of Dalits and backward communities in India.



"PM Modi during the last nine years has provided have taken a number of policy decisions that have led to the socio-economic development of these communities in India. Long pending issues of various minority communities like the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and abolition of triple talaq were resolved. The government has introduced the Central Sector Scheme of National Overseas Scholarship to facilitate students belonging to SC/ ST categories study in top universities abroad," he said.

The President added, "Under PM Modi's leadership ample opportunities to Dalit students for undergoing education by providing academic scholarships to more than four crore students which is much higher than the scholarships allotted by the UPA government. This scholarship has opened new avenues for Dalit students and provided them with opportunities for economic upliftment".

Avtar Singh, general secretary of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out developmental work at the birthplace of Guru Ravidas, at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi.

"PM Modi launched a special developmental project for the beautification and upliftment of the sacred place for which the community is thankful to him. The total budget allocated for the project was Rs 50 crore which included the development of Langar Hall for the pilgrims, a park near the temple, public utilities, and the widening of the road leading to the Seer Govardhanpur," he said.

He also hailed the flagging off of a special train Begampura Express from Jalandhar in Punjab to Varanasi for the convenience of Ravidas pilgrims visiting the holy place.

"The members of minority and Dalit communities who attended the event validated the welfare initiatives taken by PM Modi for these communities in India during the last nine years. They reiterated that these initiatives have led to upliftment in the socio-economic status of these communities in India," the release stated.

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, the former member of the New Zealand Parliament, extended the heartfelt invitation to PM Modi to visit New Zealand and said that the people are eager to meet the great leader, as his upcoming visit to Australia is in talks.

"Following the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar, PM Modi has been working for the welfare of the Sikh Community and taken several landmark initiatives for them, including the announcement to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' and the celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab in different parts of the world. Under his leadership, the Sikh Community has received a lot in terms of economic and political benefits, not just in India but across the globe," he said.

The Chief patron of the NID Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that minorities are treated equally and are enjoying equal opportunities under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Shunning the appeasement politics, PM Modi during the last nine years ensured the development and welfare of every community. Several schemes were rolled out by the Modi government for Dalits and minority communities during the last nine years that have uplifted these communities," he said.

Satnam Singh Sandhu added, "Scheme worth Rs. 40 Crore to provide coaching to economically disadvantaged students belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories for various government entrance exams. Out of the total loans provided under PM MUDRA Yojana, 51 per cent of loans have been sanctioned to people of SC, ST, and OBC categories. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 35 per cent of total beneficiaries of free LPG connections belong to people of SC/ST and Dalit categories. 36 per cent of the total houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana have been allocated to people belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories".

Bhav Dhillon, the honorary consul of India in Auckland, said, "PM Modi during the last nine years expanded its outreach to Dalits and backward communities in India and made sure that the development benefits under various schemes reach them. There is no communal bias in PM Modi government's initiatives and schemes."

The release further stated, "Overlooking the economic growth and development of India, the Western media with vested interest have made attempts to tarnish India's image at the global level by false propaganda about the minority persecution in the country. However, the false claims were debunked by many leaders who attended the event".

Navtej Singh Randhawa, a candidate of the National Party for Panmure-Otahuhu, said, "The government of India has been working on implementing Ambedkar's ideology of equality in the country, and the celebration of Equality Day on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary is a commendable initiative to give the message to communities around the world that equality must be maintained, sustained and celebrated with the principles underlined in the Constitution of India."

Andrew Bayly, a member of the New Zealand parliament for the Port Waikato electorate, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made immense contributions to India to improve its social aspects as well as the economic structure, which has lifted India's global image. Owing to his efforts, New Zealand today shares a strong relationship with India, and Indian Diaspora living in New Zealand are a significant part of our community."

Parmjeet Parmar, a former member of the New Zealand Parliament, who also attended the event hailed PM Modi for his contribution towards the inclusive development of India and initiatives taken for women's empowerment during his nine-year tenure. She said, "PM Modi during the last nine years has taken the nation forward and has ensured the development of all communities living in the country. Several key decisions were taken for various minority communities that have led to their upliftment."



On the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu also presented a copy of the 'Constitution of India' that was installed at the newly built library at Ravidas temple. Meanwhile, the first issue of the magazine 'BHIM' was also launched on the occasion.

The magazine reflects Dr BR Ambedkar's vision, his teachings, and his crusade against social discrimination. It exhibits his liberal thinking and progressive approach toward the vision of an equal India.

On the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chief patron of NID Foundation; Co-Founder Prof. Himani Sood was present as the special guest. The members of various minority, Dalit, and Ravidassia communities living in New Zealand also attended the event in large numbers.

The other eminent dignitaries who attended the function included Sanjeev Toora, President of Ambedkar Sports and Cultural Club, Auckland; Narinder Sahota, Vice President; Jaswinder Sandhu, Secretary General; Pankaj Kumar, Auditor and Sanjeev Bhatia, Assistant Secretary, the release added.

From the New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha, President Ram Singh Chonkria; vice president, Jarnail Singh, and general secretary Avtar Singh attended the event, the release added. (ANI)