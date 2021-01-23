PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu, says Rahul Gandhi

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23 (ANI): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language, and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks that Tamil people, their language, and culture should be subservient to his ideas and culture," said Gandhi at his roadshow in Coimbatore.

Speaking about the farm laws he said, "The farmers will be made servants of companies and that is why we are fighting against them. I believe that Tamil Nadu will set an example for India. It is very unfortunate that farmers and youths are not given opportunities in the state. That is why we are working to help you."



Gandhi also said that he has a family relationship and not a political one with the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the Western belt in Tamil Nadu and will be interacting with farmers, weavers, and MSME representatives.

He has scheduled to visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25. (ANI)

