PM Modi has overcome challenge of credibility with deep understanding of Indian society, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said in independent India, the biggest challenge before politics and politicians have been a crisis of credibility and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overcome it with a deep understanding of Indian society.

"You might have felt that in independent India, the biggest challenge before politics and politicians has been a crisis of credibility. Due to the difference between words and deeds of politicians, people's trust in them lessened gradually," he said.

Lauding the PM for doing "great work", Singh said that he accepted this crisis of credibility as a challenge and overcame it.

"Due to the difference between words and deeds of politicians, people's trust in them lessened gradually," he said.

Singh was addressing a valedictory session organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two decades in public office.

Citing another quality of the Indian PM, Singh said that he pays a lot of attention to those issues which are not related to votes and gave examples of promotion of yoga, cleanliness campaign and health care.

On the successful test of the Agni-V missile, he said that this is not to scare anyone.

"Only a powerful country is respected by a strong country. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added.

On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently serving his second term as the Prime Minister, has completed two decades in public office. (ANI)