PM Modi has packed schedule on his birthday, to take part in four diverse events

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his birthday on September 17 and he will deliver important speeches at four diverse events related to wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure.

PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning and will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

He will then participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme.

In the evening, he will launch National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.

The release of wild Cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952. The Cheetahs that would be released are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year.

The introduction of Cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India.

This will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation, benefiting the society at large.

This effort, in line with the Prime Minister's commitment towards environment protection and wildlife conservation, will also lead to enhanced livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.

Prime Minister will participate in the SHG Sammelan being organised at Karahal, Sheopur. The event will witness the attendance of thousands of women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life.

The Mission is also working towards empowering the women SHG members through awareness generation and behaviour change communication on issues like domestic violence, women's education and other gender-related concerns, nutrition, sanitation and health. (ANI)