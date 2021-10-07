PM Modi has successfully resolved issues that ailed country since independence: Nadda

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 years of governance and peacefully resolving the issues that ailed the country since independence.

The BJP chief while congratulating PM Modi said that his good governance, decisiveness, disciplined life, vision and patience have been instrumental in peacefully resolving the issues that the country inherited after independence.

"Be it the abrogation of Article 370, the law against triple talaq, Ram temple in Ayodhya, CAA, constitutional status to OBC commission, GST and reservation for economically backward section, PM Modi has resolved issues that ailed country for 70 years and implementation of decisions will lay the foundation of a strong nation," said Nadda.

The BJP chief said that the Prime Minister has put India at the centre stage by ensuring decisiveness against terrorism and managing international diplomacy.

Nadda was speaking about the completion of 20 years of governance of Narendra Modi as a public representative and giving good governance.

It is on October 7, 2001 that PM Modi took the oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"His journey from being CM of Gujarat to Prime minister of one of the largest democracies is inspiring. He sailed the country through tough times while venturing on the path of being the leader of the world. He led by example, became a karma yogi and gave confidence to the people of the nation to make a new India. As a public representative, I wish the tallest leader of the country on completion of 20 years in governance," said Nadda.

BJP is celebrating the event by workers cleaning rivers, offering prayers in temples and gurudwaras and spreading awareness about welfare schemes of the centre.

"Our PM walked the path of service, commitment and sacrifice to work for well being of poor and downtrodden and to make India a prosperous country," said Nadda who also stated that he considers himself most fortunate to have got an opportunity to work under PM Modi in the organisation, government and party.

Nadda said that the people of this country too are fortunate to have a 'Pradhan Sevak' like PM Modi.

"He has seen poverty closely and that is what inspired him to come up with government schemes like Jandhan, Ujala, Ujjawala, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Saubhagya, PM Awas, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, vocal for local, Gareeb Kalyan and many more schemes that uplift the standard of living of poor. His direct benefit scheme has put a stop on corruption and abolished middlemen," said Nadda while wishing PM health to continue his work for the people.

Nadda also recounted how as Gujarat CM, the PM laid the foundation of women empowerment with the schemes like 'Beti bachao beti padhao'.

Among other schemes recounted, Nadda said it was PM Modi who started projects like Atmanirbhar state, better electricity supply and water harvesting during his tenure. He managed to get the massive exercise of rehabilitation post-earthquake by making a framework for disaster management in his state.

He also said that PM developed an ecosystem for issues in various sectors.

"For farmers welfare, PM started PM Samman Nidhi and also cared about their produce and its procurement. He announced MSP at 1.5 per cent of the cost incurred on production, facilitated health schemes like Jeevan Suraksha and Jeevan Durghatna scheme for the poor. He connected poor with Ayushman Bharat. For employment, he started schemes like standup India, start-up and Skill India, economic packages were given to MSMEs," said Nadda. (ANI)