PM Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat, but no time to listen to wrestlers, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over wrestlers staging a dharna in Delhi and no action taken against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"PM Modi has time to say 'Mann Ki Baat' every week, but he has no time to listen to wrestlers. A Youth Congress girl gives a statement against our Youth Congress leader in Assam, then an FIR is filed against her and an attempt is made to arrest her. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi mentions the statement of a girl in his speech then the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police reached his home to question him," Singh said.

He added that the women wrestlers of the country, who were honored by the Prime Minister and hoisted the country's flag at the international level, made allegations of sexual harassment against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan, then why the FIR has not been filed against him till date? Because he is the leader of the BJP?



"We will not tolerate this and we will continue to fight for the rights of all those athletes till the end," Singh added.

Singh also reacted to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's statement during his speech at an election rally in Karnataka in which he had said lakhs of people were jailed during the Congress rule in 1975.

The congress leader said, "We know what is going on in Rajnath Singh's mind. We understand how BJP, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made him sit in a corner."

Today there is a discussion in the whole country that the governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik had raised a question on the Pulwama incident that it was a failure of the information system, why PM Modi has not given the answer till date, Singh asked.

"The families of 40 martyred soldiers are asking today why the investigation was not done. When I had asked this question, I was accused of treason. I had said the same thing that the then Governor Satyapal Malik is saying today. When I say something, I say it after thinking. Till date, I have not retracted any statement. I do not speak without research," Singh added. (ANI)

