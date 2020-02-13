PM Modi heaps praise on Air India, Health Ministry officials for Wuhan rescue ops

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated efforts of officials of national carrier Air India and the Ministry of Health, which conducted evacuation operations of the stranded Indians in Wuhan city.

"The Prime Minister has issued a letter of appreciation to the team members of the evacuation operations. This letter would be handed over to the crew by Minister of State for Civil Aviation," read a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In two separate operations, Air India evacuated a total of 640 Indians from Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the widely spreading deadly novel coronavirus.

"Despite being aware of the aforementioned severe situation in the region, the Air India sent two B-747 aircraft with teams of Air India as well as teams from Ministry of Health for two consecutive days, i.e. 31st January 2020 and on 1st February 2020, returning the next day," read the release.

People who were evacuated from Wuhan, earlier this month, are kept under quarantines built at the ITBP facility in Delhi's Chhawla and Army facility in Haryana's Manesar. (ANI)