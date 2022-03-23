PM Modi highlights strength of Indian industry, MSMEs, agri sectors as exports cross USD 400 bn mark in current FY

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Following India's merchandise exports crossing the USD 400 billion mark in the current financial year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's growing exports are a symbol of the strength of the country's industry, MSMEs, manufacturing capacity and agriculture sector.

Addressing an event virtually on Shaheed Diwas in Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, the Prime Minister said, "Today, India has set a new record of exporting products worth USD 400 billion that is Rs 30 lakh crore. India's growing exports are a symbol of the strength of our industry, MSMEs, manufacturing capacity and agriculture sector."

"We have to march ahead with a new vision in New India. This new vision is of India's self-confidence, self-reliance, ancient identity and future uplift. And in this, the sense of duty is of paramount importance," he added

PM Modi urged the youth of the country to never underestimate their power, calibre and dreams.

"There is no work that the youth of India cannot do. There is no goal that the youth of India cannot achieve," he said.

India's merchandise exports crossed the USD 400 billion mark in the current financial year, nine days ahead of the target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports stood at USD 298.1 billion in the financial year 2020-21. The government has set a target of USD 400 billion of goods exports for the current financial year ending March 31, 2022. (ANI)