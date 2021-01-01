PM Modi hits out at previous Central govts, says they did not prioritise housing

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Targeting previous Central governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that housing plans had not been prioritised by them and they did not care about the details and quality of construction.

"At one time, housing plans were not the priority of the Central government. The government did not care about the details and quality of construction. If the changes were not made, it would have been very difficult. Today, the country has chosen a different approach," said PM Modi at the launch of Light House Projects (LHP) across six states.

He further said that his government had resolved to change the 'chalta hai, chalne do' approach that was previously taken in housing and other aspects.

"There are many things that keep happening without any change. We say 'chalta hai, chalne do' (It works, let it be). The matter of housing is also just like this. We have resolved to change this. Why shouldn't our country get new technology?" he asked.

The Prime Minister further said that the houses being built under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India should be 'chust and durust' like startups

"The houses that we build should be like startups, 'chust and durust' (swift and sturdy). For this, we organised the Global Housing Technology Challenge, inviting over 50 companies working on innovative technologies. With this global challenge, we have scope to innovate and incubate new technology," PM Modi added.

He had earlier said that the Light House Projects (LHPs), being set up in six states across the country, gives a new direction to housing projects in the country and has strengthened cooperative federalism.

"Today, the country is getting new technology for the construction of houses for the poor and the middle class. I believe that these six projects will be like a pillar of light just like the name 'Light House' suggests. This will take housing construction to a whole new direction," Prime Minister Modi had said.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh also took part in the ceremony.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing.

"The LHPs showcase the best of new-age alternate global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. They are being constructed under GHTC-India which envisages to provide an eco system for the adoption of innovative technologies in the housing construction sector in a holistic manner," a statement said. (ANI)