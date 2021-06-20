PM Modi holds detailed deliberations with top govt, BJP leaders over Cabinet reshuffle, strategy, Parliament session

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top strategists of his government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for well over three hours on Sunday to analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats vis a vis the government and the party for the future.

Among the issues discussed, sources stated, were probable cabinet placements, forthcoming assembly polls, dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the party's strategy in taking on the opposition in the forthcoming Parliament session.

Sources said that among the leaders present at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting.

Sources stated that the Prime Minister discussed most issues in detail with the senior leadership of the government and party and asked for better synergy between both. The meeting is considered significant in wake of party's preparations for UP assembly elections 2022. The state is considered to be most important for the BJP as it has been electing the highest number of MPs to Lok Sabha for two successive terms.

The senior leaders are also understood to have briefed the Prime Minister regarding the steps that need to be taken for tackling the problem areas identified in the recent past.

Over the past few days, the Prime Minister has been holding a series of meetings with top government ministers, BJP leadership and state leaders. It is learnt that many leaders have also been sounded out regarding their impending elevation to the Union Cabinet. (ANI)