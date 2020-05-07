PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Vizag gas leak incident, committee to be formed to deal with effects

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all help in the wake of gas leakage incident in Vishakapatnam and directed officials to form a committee to look at its fall out and tackle various issues.

Reddy attended the high-level meeting held by Prime Minister in which Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials were also present.

"There are so many people facing problems because of the gas leakage in Vishakapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah immediately responded after knowing the incident and assured help," Reddy said.

He said the meeting discussed various issues related to the incident.

"We discussed few aspects like how long will this chemical stay, how to solve this problem, how to help out families who lost their lives in this incident and how to reduce the effect of chemical. PM Modi has directed officials to form a committee on solving the long and short term effects of the gas leakage incident," Reddy said.

He said National Disaster Management Authority team sent by the Centre is already helping to deal with the situation.

Eleven people have died in the incident. Styrene gas had leaked from chemical plant of a multinational company in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)