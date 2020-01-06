New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an extensive interaction with business leaders here on Monday.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister discussed ways to improve economic growth and job creation in the country. (ANI)
PM Modi holds interaction with business leaders, discusses ways to improve economic growth
ANI | Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:39 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an extensive interaction with business leaders here on Monday.