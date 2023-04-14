PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a mega roadshow in Guwahati in Assam.

The enthused crowd lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow here.

Prime Minister Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and was waving at an enthusiastic crowd.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Earlier he launched a scathing attack on the Opposition saying that credit-hungry people or those whose only ambition is to lord over the country has done much harm to it.

He added that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the service of the nation and its people and commitment and devotion to the country are at the core of its efforts.

Addressing the public gathering in Guwahati, ahead of the historic Bihur celebrations, PM Modi too aim at the Congress, saying, "Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast over the last nine years, some people get disturbed because they can't claim credit for the growth in the state."



"They complain that they, too, ruled the country for decades. Power and credit-hungry leaders, whose only ambition is to lord over the country, have done much damage to our people," added the PM.

Underlining his attachment to the people of Assam, PM Modi said, "We work with the spirit of being your servants. That is why Northeast does not seem far to us and the feeling of belongingness remains regardless of where we are. Today, people in the Northeast have come forward and taken ownership of their of development. They are moving forward with the mantra of development."

"Today, the Northeast has got its first AIIMS, and Assam has got three new medical colleges. In the last nine years, we have worked on infrastructure projects, which is why everyone here talks about connectivity-related infrastructure projects," added PM Modi.

Further, targeting the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Instead of catering to a particular vote bank, we are focused on reducing the difficulties of the people of the country. We want to ensure that our sisters do not have to travel far for treatment. We are working to ensure that no poor person has to postpone his treatment for want of money."

"Due to the policies of previous governments, we had less number of doctors and medical professionals. It was a huge roadblock to accessing quality healthcare services in the country," he added.

Involving the transformation of the country's healthcare sector, PM Modi said, "In the 10 years before 2014, only about 150 medical colleges were built in the country. However, in the last 9 years, about 300 new medical colleges have been built by our government. MBBS seats in the country have also doubled to more than one lakh in the last nine years."

"I understand that having no money for treatment is a big worry for the poor, and therefore, we launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. I know that expensive medicines are a big concern for the poor and the middle class, and therefore, our govt opened more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras for access to affordable medicines," added PM Modi. (ANI)

