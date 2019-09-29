Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI


PM Modi, Home Minister Shah extend Navratri greetings

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will fill the countrymen with new energy and zeal.
"Greetings to all countrymen on Navratri. Jai Mata Di! Best wishes to all on the festival of Shakti worship! May Goddess Durga bring new energy, new hope and new excitement in the lives of all of us! Jai Ambe, Jagdambe Maa," Modi's tweet in Hindi read.
During Navratri, the Prime Minister is known to observe fast for nine-days, a practice that he has been following for the past many years.
In 2012, Modi had mentioned in a blog that he has been fasting during Navratri for 35 years.
"On the first day of Navratri we worship the first incarnation Maa Shailputri. We pray that Maa Shailputri, who is the symbol of power and peace, take care of the whole world," Modi's second tweet, in which a video containing chants dedicated to the goddess was also embedded, read.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his greetings on the start of the nine-day festival.
"The worship of Shakti is the base of Indian culture. Greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of Shakti worship. Jai Mata Di," Shah's tweet in Hindi read.
The Union Home Minister's tweet also had the photo of Maa Durga with a Sanskrit chant, embedded with it.
This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7.
Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order. Alongside observing fast and performing various rituals, preparing a special offering for each day holds symbolic significance.
The occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies the victory of good over evil.
The festival is popularly and prominently celebrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka. (ANI)

iocl