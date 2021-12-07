PM Modi honoured at BJP meet over announcement to celebrate Birsa Munda's birthday as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was honoured at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15, the birthday of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The meeting is currently underway.

Besides PM Modi, Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, are attending the meeting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath here.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and several party MPs were also present there.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved the declaration of November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)