PM Modi hugs emotional ISRO chief K Sivan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday broke down in tears when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leaving the Bengaluru-based space agency after interacting with the scientists over Chandrayaan 2.

Modi, surrounded by his security personnel, was moving towards his car when Sivan approached him to thank the Prime Minister for his morale-boosting speech to scientists. However, the ISRO chairman failed to hold back his emotions and broke down in tears.

Without any second thought, Modi hugged Sivan and consoled him by patting his back.

Ahead of this emotional moment, the Prime Minister personally met with all the ISRO scientists who were present at the control centre and lauded them for their efforts.

Modi acknowledged the efforts and dedication of ISRO in taking India's space mission to new heights.

During his address to the scientists, the Prime Minister lauded them for their devotion and commitment to their work and outlined that they will give India many reasons to smile in the future.

This comes after the ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan 2's lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

The ISRO had tweeted, "This is Mission Control Centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed." (ANI)