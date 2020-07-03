PM Modi in Ladakh: Era of expansionism is over, new age of development has come

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Taking an apparent dig at China, while addressing the soldiers in Nimmoo, Leh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here.

"From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil...and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers. Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Ladakh have rejected every attempt to create separatism in the region.

"Ladakh is the head of the country. This is the symbol of pride for the 130 crore citizens of India. This land belongs to the people who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the country... Every attempt to create separatism in the region was rejected by the nationalist people of Ladakh," Modi said.

PM Modi said the bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. "Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country."

"Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," he added.

"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength. Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today. I once again pay my tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, stating that their courage and devotion to Mother India is unparalleled. He said Indians can go about their lives peacefully because they know that the armed forces are standing firm, protecting the nation in the borders.

Prime Minister remembered the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash. He said those who sacrificed their lives belong to all parts of India and "epitomised our land's ethos of bravery."

He further said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idealise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the Sudarshana Chakra."

The Prime Minister added that India has increased expenditure on development of infrastructure in the border area by three times.

Highlighting women empowerment in the battlefield, PM Modi said, "I am looking at soldiers">women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border, this view is inspiring....Today I speak of your glory."

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he added.

The soldiers were seen maintaining social distancing while the Prime Minister addressed them.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimmoo, early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)