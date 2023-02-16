PM Modi inaugurates "Aadi Mahotsav" to showcase tribal culture, pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in the national capital.

He also paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.



Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.



According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it is being organised from 16 to 27 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue.

Around 1000 tribal artisans are participating in the Mahotsav.

"Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc, a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals," the PMO statement said. (ANI)