PM Modi inaugurates dynamic facade lighting in Parliament

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the dynamic facade lighting of the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The low electricity consuming LED lights will create an aura and enhances the grandeur of the Parliament house.

The whole facade of Parliament house building has been covered for dynamic facade lighting and porches of building gates have also been highlighted with as many as 875 energy-efficient LED light fixtures (water and dust resistant).

The long-lasting LED bulbs will help save electricity and are capable of creating 16 million colour combinations and the LED lighting is programmable and electronically controlled through computers.

The cost of permanent dynamic LED facade lighting is recoverable in 8.2 years, considering the expenditure involved in traditional temporary illumination. In case of permanent installations, lighting effects are available for all 365 days as compared to 10-15 days in case of temporary illumination.

The work of dynamic facade lighting of Parliament house, Parliament library building and Parliament house annexe buildings was initiated on July 20 by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and was completed in just 22 days, the government said in a press release.

The dynamic lighting system, through intermittent multi-colour lights, creates an aura and enhances the grandeur of Parliament house.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, several ministers and MPs, former MPs were present at the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

