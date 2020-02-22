PM Modi inaugurates first edition of Khelo India University Games

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first edition of Khelo India University Games, being held in Odisha, through video-conferencing on Saturday.

"This is a historic day for the country. This is the first edition of Khelo India University Games in the country. It is also a very big step for the future of games in the country. With this, India joins the league of countries where university games are organised at such a scale," Modi said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Odisha government and the people of the state for organising the games and wished luck to the athletes, who will take part in the events scheduled to be held till March 1.

"The hard work done by you in Bhubaneshwar will carry forward your, your family and the country's dreams. You have this event's torch-bearer Dutee Chand and many other sources of inspiration here," said Modi.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, among others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium where the inauguration ceremony are being held.

The Khelo India University Games are being launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha.

It is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3,500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.

There will be a total of 17 sports namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi at the event. (ANI)