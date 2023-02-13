PM Modi inaugurates 'India Pavilion' at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 'India Pavilion' at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.

Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here.



A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.



It will display indigenous equipment/technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Bengaluru sky is bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India.

"This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too", the Prime Minister said.



The Prime Minister said that Aero India 2023 is a shining example of India's growing capabilities and the presence of around 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.

He noted the participation of more than 800 exhibitors including Indian MSMEs and startups along with the well-renowned companies of the world. Throwing light on the theme of Aero India 2023 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the Prime Minister expressed that the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat keeps on growing with each passing day.

Referring to the Defence Minister's Conclave and CEOs Round Table that is being organised along with the show, Modi said that active participation in the sector will enhance the potential of Aero India.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India's technological advancement.

He said that this will open new avenues for the youth of Karnataka in the aviation sector. The Prime Minister called upon the youth of Karnataka to deploy their technological expertise in the field of defence to strengthen the country.

"When the country moves forward with new thinking, new approach, then its systems also start changing according to the new thinking", the Prime Minister said as he highlighted that Aero India 2023 reflects the changing approach of New India.

The Prime Minister recalled when Aero India used to be 'just a show' and a window to 'sell to India' but the perception has changed now.

"Today, Aero India is India's strength and not just a show", the Prime Minister said as he stated that it not only showcases the scope of the defence industry but also showcases the self-confidence of India".

The Prime Minister said that India's successes are bearing witness to its capabilities. Tejas, INS Vikrant, advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur, said the Prime Minister, are the potential of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with which the world's new alternatives and opportunities are linked.

"The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort", the Prime Minister said as he noted the revolution brought in every sector with the help of reforms.



He underlined that the nation which used to be the largest defence exporter for decades has now started exporting defence equipment to 75 countries in the world.

Referring to the transformation of the defence sector in the last 8-9 years, the Prime Minister said that the aim is to take defence exports from 1.5 billion to 5 billion by 2024-25.

"From here India will take rapid strides to be included among the largest defence manufacturing countries and our private sector and investors will play a big role in that", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister called upon the private sector to invest in the defence sector which will create new opportunities for them in India and in many other countries.

"The India of today thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions", Modi said as he drew the analogy of India in Amrit Kaal to a fighter jet pilot.

The Prime Minister said that India is a nation which is not afraid but excited to soar to new heights. India is always rooted however high it flies howsoever is its speed, the Prime Minister stressed.

"Aero India's deafening roar echoes India's message of Reform, Perform and Transform", the Prime Minister remarked.

He mentioned that the entire world is taking note of the reforms made for 'Ease of Doing Business' in India and touched upon the various steps taken to create an environment that favours global investments as well as Indian innovation.

He touched upon the reforms made in Foreign Direct Investments in defence and other sectors and the simplification of processes for issuing licenses to industries while also increasing their validity.

The Prime Minister said that in this year's Budget, tax benefits for manufacturing units have been enhanced.

The Prime Minister said where there is demand, expertise as well experience, Industry growth is natural.

He assured the gathering that efforts to strengthen the sector will keep going forward even stronger.

In his address, the Defence Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding India on the political and economic map of the world and made special mention of his unwavering commitment towards the industrial and economic growth of the country. He described Aero India as an expression of that resolve.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India has become a promising manufacturing destination due to its business-friendly environment and cost-competitiveness.

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world due to the vision and determination of our Prime Minister. It is well on course to become the third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years. India's G-20 presidency this year is also a reflection of India's growing stature on the international platforms," he said.

The Defence Minister also shed light on the growth story of the Indian defence sector, saying that it has come a long way in the last few years and is marching ahead on the path of empowering the nation with full zeal and dedication.

He termed Aero India as one of the pillars which have strengthened the defence sector and given it a new identity.

Rajnath Singh welcomed the Defence Ministers, Service Chiefs, CEOs, officials and delegates from many countries participating in this 14th edition of Aero India. He appreciated the fact that over 800 exhibitors from India and abroad will present showcase their products and technologies during the five-day event.

He termed the huge participation as a testimony to a new confidence of the domestic and global business community in India's emerging business potential. He called upon the participants to become a part of India's journey towards becoming a defence manufacturing hub.

He also commended Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for organising the event on a grand scale. He described Karnataka as a pioneer in industrialisation and one of the most prominent states contributing to India's economic growth.

Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basvaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

